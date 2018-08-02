CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K A Month In Child Support

0 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

Blake Griffin‘s child support payments have got everyone in arms.

RELATED: Blac Chyna Claims Rob Kardashian Isn’t Paying His $20,000 A Month Child Support

RELATED: Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To Court For More Child Support

The Detroit Piston, who signed a five-year $173 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last June before he was traded to Detroit has been ordered to pay $258,000 a month in child support to ex Brynn Cameron. The total comes out to $3 million per year and around $55 MILLION for 18 years.

The couple has two children together, sons Ford, 5, and Finn, 2.

Cameron and Griffin have been embroiled in a nasty feud ever since Cameron alleged that Griffin broke off their engagement to begin dating Kendall Jenner. Jenner and Griffin have since split and she’s moved on to current NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.

Per Radar Online:

In court documents, Cameron claimed Griffin booted her and their two children, Ford, 5, and Finn, 2 from his $12 million Pacific Palisades mansion. In a January declaration, Cameron said she was “reduced to being homeless,” and only had $100 in her personal bank account.

The pair are now involved in a civil suit set to be heard in February 2019.

NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K A Month In Child Support was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NBA Star Blake Griffin Ordered To Pay $258K A Month In Child Support

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close