Pres. Trump Says Americans Need ID To Buy Groceries

It’s no secret that Pres. Trump is an advocate for the “voter ID law,” so much so that he mentioned during a rally in Florida that US Citizens should have ID to buy groceries.

He says: “If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture.”

Trump is speaking out against the idea of allowing noncitizens vote in American elections.

Read more at ABC11.com

