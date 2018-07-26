Bill Cosby May Be Classified As Violent Predator

Cosby, who is due in court in September for sentencing in convictions of rape is facing harsh classification.

Authorities in Pennsylvania have recommended that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator following his rape conviction.

Under state law, the 81-year-old, who is due to be sentenced in September, must register as a sex offender, but the Montgomery County District Attorney also requested authorities at the local Sexual Offenders Assessment Board conduct a full review of the case to determine if further action should be taken.

They have since completed their report on Cosby, and have recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator, which would require him to undergo sex offender counseling at least once a month, for the rest of his life, according to The Associated Press.

