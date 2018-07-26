CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Bill Cosby May Be Classified As Violent Predator

2 reads
Leave a comment
Three Universities Strip Bill Cosby Of Honorary Degrees

Source: Getty / Getty

 

Cosby, who is due in court in September for sentencing in convictions of rape is facing harsh classification.

Authorities in Pennsylvania have recommended that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator following his rape conviction.

Under state law, the 81-year-old, who is due to be sentenced in September, must register as a sex offender, but the Montgomery County District Attorney also requested authorities at the local Sexual Offenders Assessment Board conduct a full review of the case to determine if further action should be taken.

They have since completed their report on Cosby, and have recommended he be classified as a sexually violent predator, which would require him to undergo sex offender counseling at least once a month, for the rest of his life, according to The Associated Press.

Read more at EURWEB.com

Bill Cosby , Cosby violent sexual predator

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bill Cosby May Be Classified As Violent Predator

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close