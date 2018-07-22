Ericaism: Pray Like Your Mama & Daddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell speaks about how our parents have prayed for us when we were younger and as we get older. There has also been generational prayers that has blessed out lives. She mentioned that we shouldn’t make light of those prayers because they cover us.

Follow @GetUpErica

We must have a strong faith and always honor our parents no matter what. They want us to have a relationship with God and a strong bond with Him. Remember to rest on the prayers of your parents.

RELATED: Ericaism: You Are Enough [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Hold Your Loved Ones Accountable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Music Therapy Heals Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] 1. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 1 of 19 2. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 2 of 19 3. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 3 of 19 4. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 4 of 19 5. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 5 of 19 6. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 6 of 19 7. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 7 of 19 8. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 8 of 19 9. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 9 of 19 10. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 10 of 19 11. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 11 of 19 12. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 12 of 19 13. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 13 of 19 14. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 14 of 19 15. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 15 of 19 16. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 16 of 19 17. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 17 of 19 18. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 18 of 19 19. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS] Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: Pray Like Your Mama & Daddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com