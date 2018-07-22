Ericaism: Pray Like Your Mama & Daddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.22.18
Erica Campbell speaks about how our parents have prayed for us when we were younger and as we get older. There has also been generational prayers that has blessed out lives. She mentioned that we shouldn’t make light of those prayers because they cover us.

We must have a strong faith and always honor our parents no matter what. They want us to have a relationship with God and a strong bond with Him. Remember to rest on the prayers of your parents.

