Ericaism: Pray Like Your Mama & Daddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell speaks about how our parents have prayed for us when we were younger and as we get older. There has also been generational prayers that has blessed out lives. She mentioned that we shouldn’t make light of those prayers because they cover us.
We must have a strong faith and always honor our parents no matter what. They want us to have a relationship with God and a strong bond with Him. Remember to rest on the prayers of your parents.
RELATED: Ericaism: You Are Enough [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: Hold Your Loved Ones Accountable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ericaism: Music Therapy Heals Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Cumberland County Schools Start With New Superintendent
- Pictures From Pastor Of Month Presentation
- Duck Boat Victim Speaks Out About Losing 9 Family Members
- Ritz Crackers Recall; Here’s What To Look For.
- Lots Of Rain In Forecast Triggers Flash Flooding
- Former Teacher Of The Year Brings Star Power To List Of Black Women Running For Political Office
- Home Depot Rehires Black Worker After Facing Criticism Over Firing Him For Standing Up To Racist Customer
- Cardi B’s Husband Offset Arrested In Georgia On Marijuana And Gun Possession Charges
- Sherri Shepherd Says Her Son Thinks Black Girls Are Mean, Likes White Girls Better
- Nine Family Members Killed In Missouri During Tragic Duck Boat Accident
Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
1. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet1 of 19
2. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet2 of 19
3. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet3 of 19
4. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet4 of 19
5. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet5 of 19
6. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet6 of 19
7. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet7 of 19
8. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet8 of 19
9. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet9 of 19
10. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet10 of 19
11. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet11 of 19
12. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet12 of 19
13. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet13 of 19
14. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet14 of 19
15. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet15 of 19
16. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet16 of 19
17. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet17 of 19
18. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet18 of 19
19. Praise 104.1 Erica Campbell Meet & Greet19 of 19
Ericaism: Pray Like Your Mama & Daddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com