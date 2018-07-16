D.L. Hughley’s Father Passes

73 reads Leave a comment
Our prayers are with actor, comedian D.L. Hughley after losing his father, Charles Hughley, who passed away over the weekend.
The actor and comedian took to social media to share the sad news with his fans.
D.L. wrote:
