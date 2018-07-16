D.L. Hughley’s Father Passes

Our prayers are with actor, comedian D.L. Hughley after losing his father, Charles Hughley, who passed away over the weekend.

The actor and comedian took to social media to share the sad news with his fans.

D.L. wrote:

My father has passed! He was there and held me when I took my first breath, I was there and held him when he took his last! I’ve never known a stronger man! Love u old man! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) July 15, 2018

