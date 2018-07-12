CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Sprouts Farmers Market Hosting Job Fair Today

0 reads
Leave a comment
Job listings and application

Source: Tetra Images / Getty

Sprouts Farmers Market, known for offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices will hold a career fair today in the Triangle. The grocery store chain is looking to hire 150 employees for the new store in Durham. The job fair is at the Fairfield Inn on Leonardo Drive in Durham for 8am til 11:30am and from 1PM to 4PM.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 105 West NC Highway 54 and will open on Wednesday, August 22 at 7 a.m.

Read Also:

Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

Sprouts Farmers Market Hosting Job Fair Today was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Sprouts Farmers Market Hosting Job Fair Today

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 1 month ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close