Cary Street Sweeper Crash Causes Traffic Jam

Thursday morning two people were injured after the street sweeper they were riding in ran off the road and into the woods. The accident happened near N.C. Highway 55 in Cary.

A Carolina Sweepers truck crashed into trees near several west Cary homes around 6 a.m. The crash caused a major back up on highway 55 in both directions. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: