K. Michelle Rushed To The Hospital Due To Complications From Removing Butt Implants

Beauty unfortunately comes at a price. Singer K. Michelle was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to complications from her butt implant removal surgery. The ‘Can’t Raise A Man’ crooner detailed the life threatening experience on social media, explaining her implant surgery went well until she discovered the silicone had spread throughout her body.

“Last Wednesday I entered surgery barely functioning with my legs and an infection. The surgery to remove all of this from me lasted a long 6 hours. The following days were spent with paramedics until i they realized my blood count was severely low and I was rushed into ER where I was admitted. 2 blood transfusions later I’ve been released and started therapy today heal and walk.”

Despite the trauma, K explained that she was being treated well and felt “blessed” to be in good hands.

” I have the most skilled and amazing reconstructive surgeon in Beverly Hills and I’m blessed to be here. It hurts my heart to know there are girls out here who can’t afford to have the best and are just sitting around in pain and infection”

A tearful K took to Instagram live to thank her fans for their support:

Read her full response below:

RELATED LINKS

Need A-Pick-Me Up? Listen To These Black Men Talk About How Much They Love Black Women

R&B Singer Sabrina Claudio Admitted To Creating Twitter Account To Dog Black Women

Listen Up: The Best Black Podcasts That Deserve Your Attention

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: