Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Hello Beautiful

Posted April 12, 2018
Klutch Sports Group 'More Than A Game' Dinner Presented by Remy Martin

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a healthy baby girl at 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Tristan Thompson was reportedly in the room. Khloe’s sisters, mom and best friend Malika were also by her side.

We are ready whenever you are little mama 🦋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

