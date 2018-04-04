Maya Angelou Would Have Been 90 Today

Iconic poet, author and civil rights activist who wrote powerful books and poetry like: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water ‘fore I Diiie (1971), And Still I Rise(1978), Dr. Maya Angelou would have been 90th today.

Born Marguerite Annie Johnson on April 4, 1928, Angelou is regarded as one of the most influential writers in American history.

She received more than 50 honorary degrees for her writing, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts and three Grammy awards for Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album.

Read more at Newsweek.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: