National News
Home > National News

Maya Angelou Would Have Been 90 Today

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Garden Party Celebration For Dr. Maya Angelou's 82nd Birthday

Source: Steve Exum / Getty

 

Iconic poet, author and civil rights activist who wrote powerful books and poetry like: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water ‘fore I Diiie (1971), And Still I Rise(1978), Dr. Maya Angelou would have been 90th today.

Born Marguerite Annie Johnson on April 4, 1928, Angelou is regarded as one of the most influential writers in American history.

She received more than 50 honorary degrees for her writing, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Arts and three Grammy awards for Best Spoken Word Or Non-Musical Album.

Read more at Newsweek.com

Maya Angelou bday

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Maya Angelou Would Have Been 90 Today

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 3 weeks ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 1 month ago
02.28.18
Jekalyn Carr Releases Her First Book
 1 month ago
03.12.18
Food Lion Stocks Pantries On CIAA Campuses
 1 month ago
02.21.18
Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies…
 2 months ago
02.13.18
Do You Know Detroit? – The Gateway to…
 2 months ago
02.08.18
UAW Ford Trailblazer – Nelson Jack Edwards
 2 months ago
02.06.18
Do You Know Detroit? – Motown Museum
 2 months ago
02.06.18