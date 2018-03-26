33rd Annual Stellar Award Winners

Top winners of the night were JJ Hairston winning six awards, Travis Greene and Tasha Cobbs Leonard winning four awards each and Anthony Brown winning two awards.

The 2018 Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards in Las Vegas at the Orleans Arena was hosted by Kirk Franklin. The telecast will premiere on TV One, Good Friday, March 30, at 9/8c and air in broadcast syndication on 130 stations in more than 110 markets around the country March 31 – May 6, 2018.

For more information visit us at www.thestellarawards.com.

Below is a list of the 2018 Stellar Award Winners

Category #1 – ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Travis Greene, Crossover Live in Music City, RCA Inspiration

Category #2 – SONG OF THE YEAR

David Bloom, Cortez Vaughn, Phontane Demond Reed & JJ Hairston,

You Deserve It (JJ Hairston & YouthfulPraise), JamesTown Music/Entertainment One

Category #3 – MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Travis Greene, Crossover Live in Music City, RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #4 – ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit, Motown Gospel

CATEGORY #5 – DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way from Sunday, Key of A/FairTrade/Tyscot Records

CATEGORY #6 – NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Isabel Davis, The Call, Uncle G Records

CATEGORY #7- CD OF THE YEAR –

You Deserve It, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, JamesTown Music/Entertainment One

CATEGORY #8 – CHOIR OF THE YEAR –

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It, JamesTown Music/Entertainment One

CATEGORY #9 – PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Travis Greene, Crossover Live in Music City,RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #10 – CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Anthony Brown & group therAPy, A Long Way from Sunday, Key of A/FairTrade/Tyscot Records

CATEGORY #11 – TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR –

The Rance Allen Group, Live from San Francisco, Tyscot Records

CATEGORY #12 – CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Travis Greene, Crossover Live in Music City, RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #13 – TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Marvin Sapp, Close, Verity/RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #14 – CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

CATEGORY #14 – CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Heart. Passion. Pursuit, Motown Gospel

CATEGORY #15 – TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

CeCe Winans, Let them Fall in Love, Pure Springs Gospel

CATEGORY #16 – CONTEMPORARY CD OF THE YEAR –

Heart. Passion. Pursuit, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Motown Gospel

CATEGORY #17 – TRADITIONAL CD OF THE YEAR

Close, Marvin Sapp, Verity/RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #18 – URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR –

You Deserve It, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, JamesTown Music/Entertainment One

CATEGORY #19 – MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR –

Derek Blanks, We Livin – It’s Still Personal (Tina Campbell), Gee Tree Creative/Malaco

CATEGORY #20 – TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR –

Bishop Paul S. Morton, Legacy Live in New Orleans, Tehillah Music Group/Entertainment One

CATEGORY #21 – CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, You Deserve It, JamesTown Music/Entertainment One

CATEGORY #22 – INSTRUMENTAL CD OF THE YEAR

Kirk Whalum, #LoveCovers, Top Drawer Records

CATEGORY #23 – SPECIAL EVENT CD OF THE YEAR

Greenleaf Soundtrack Season 2, Various Artists, RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #24 – RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL CD OF THE YEAR

Greatness, Canton Jones, Radar Live/Cajo Records

CATEGORY #25 – YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

God’s Little Soldiers International Boys Choir, Through the Years, DIR/Motor City Praise

CATEGORY #26 – QUARTET OF THE YEAR

The Williams Brothers, Timeless, Blackberry Records

CATEGORY #27 – RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

Derek Blanks, Heart. Passion. Pursuit (Tasha Cobbs Leonard), Motown Gospel

CATEGORY #28 – PRAISE AND WORSHIP CD OF THE YEAR

You Deserve It, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, JamesTown Music/Entertainment One

