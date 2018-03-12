Serena Williams And Tiger Woods On A Comback

New mama Serena Williams emerged victorious in her return to tennis Thursday night, and Tiger Woods is on a comeback.

Williams’ win over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open following a 14-month break for the birth of her first child.

“It was incredible,” Williams said on court after the 1½-hour match. “It’s been over a year and a kid later and I get to go home to her now, and I’m excited about that.”

ESPN has the details of the match.

WHILE….

tiger Woods and fellow American Patrick Reed finished tied for second at the Valspar Championship, just a shot behind champion Paul Casey. Even though Woods came up agonizingly short of winning for the first time in four years, seven months and 10 days.

“I was close,” Woods said after a final-round 70 left him in a tie for second, his best finish since he tied for 10th at the 2015 Wyndham Championship. “I had a chance today. Unfortunately I just didn’t quite feel as sharp as I needed to with my irons, played a little conservative because of it.

Read more at ESPN.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: