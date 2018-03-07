Don’t Miss The 2nd Annual Durham Women Take No Bull Gathering

Join the Durham Chamber for the second annual Durham Women Take No Bull gathering on Thursday, March 8th. The story of Durham’s history from railroad and tobacco to research and technology is incomplete without the voice of the many women who have shaped Durham’s past and are continuing to build its future. This event brings together Durham’s women, from every industry and cluster to both inspire and inform each other through panel discussions and a keynote address.

Panelists include:

Lori Jones-Gibbs, Senior Vice-President, Community Development Banking – The Carolinas – PNC

Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, Durham Family Medicine, author “How to Avoid the Superwoman Complex”

Heather Denny, CEO – McDonald York Building Company

Heather Pownall, Director of Business Development – AICPA

Ellen Shannon, Chief Operating Officer – Shannon Media

Lori O-Keefe, President & CEO – Triangle Community Foundation

Nicole Oxendine, Owner, Empower Dance Studio

Leigh-Kathryn Bonner, Founder – Bee Downtown

Plus a keynote address from Zim Ugochukwu, entrepreneur and founder of Travel Noire, a digital publishing platform that creates tools and resources for the unconventional traveler.

*Lunch will be provided.

Myra Wooten, the Director of Marketing & Communications for the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce stopped by to discuss the event.

Location: Carolina Theatre 309 W. Morgan Street, Durham, NC

Date/Time Information: Thursday, March 8, 2018 9:00am-1:00pm

"Well-behaved women seldom make history." #Durham Women Take No Bull Conference on March 8. Register –> https://t.co/XkaRaLHO0T pic.twitter.com/pwH3SNtSB2 — Durham Chamber (@DurhamChamber) February 14, 2018

