Don’t Miss The 2nd Annual Durham Women Take No Bull Gathering

Join the Durham Chamber for the second annual Durham Women Take No Bull gathering on Thursday, March 8th. The story of Durham’s history from railroad and tobacco to research and technology is incomplete without the voice of the many women who have shaped Durham’s past and are continuing to build its future. This event brings together Durham’s women, from every industry and cluster to both inspire and inform each other through panel discussions and a keynote address.
Panelists include:
- Lori Jones-Gibbs, Senior Vice-President, Community Development Banking – The Carolinas – PNC
- Dr. C. Nicole Swiner, Durham Family Medicine, author “How to Avoid the Superwoman Complex”
- Heather Denny, CEO – McDonald York Building Company
- Heather Pownall, Director of Business Development – AICPA
- Ellen Shannon, Chief Operating Officer – Shannon Media
- Lori O-Keefe, President & CEO – Triangle Community Foundation
- Nicole Oxendine, Owner, Empower Dance Studio
- Leigh-Kathryn Bonner, Founder – Bee Downtown
Plus a keynote address from Zim Ugochukwu, entrepreneur and founder of Travel Noire, a digital publishing platform that creates tools and resources for the unconventional traveler.
*Lunch will be provided.
Myra Wooten, the Director of Marketing & Communications for the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce stopped by to discuss the event.
