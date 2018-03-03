Entertainment News
Mo’Nique Has More Words For Whoopi, Says She Came For Her Husband

"The View" cohost apparently told the Oscar winner that Sidney Hicks is the reason why her career is failing.

Posted 19 hours ago
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Mo’Nique is still pretty p’d off about her heated sit-down on “The View” a few weeks ago.

The Oscar winner had some choice words for Whoopi Goldberg, claiming that the talkshow host came for her husband and manager Sidney Hicks by saying he was one of the reasons why her career has plummeted.

On a recent episode of the couple’s podcast, she spilled the tea about what happened off-camera.

“When we got to her dressing room and when we were sitting down and this is what she said to me,” she said.

“She said, ‘Listen, from the first time I saw you, I loved you. So, I’m going to tell you right now, you’ve got to take some of this responsibility and the real problem is, Mo’Nique, you’re bring ill-advised, you’re not thinking for yourself and the real problem is your husband.’”

Mo’Nique says at that point she put her foot down.

“I had to grab Whoopi Goldberg’s hands, as we were sitting across the table from each other,” she said.

“And I said, ‘Sister, let me tell you about my husband, because you’re misinformed and you’re making statements that you really don’t know what you’re talking about.’ I said, ‘See, I’ve had the big white manager, the big white agent, I’ve had the big attorney firm, all in Hollywood… I would watch those people cheat me and they would say to me, ‘We’ll get them the next time, Mo’Nique.’ I said, the reason why my husband is considered a problem is when we’re in those meetings with those executives, they can’t answer his questions.”

Take a look for yourself:

Regardless of what Mo says about her husband being vital to her career, there have been rumors swirling for years that Sidney has been extremely rude and unprofessional with other people in the industry including “Girls Trip” producer Will Packer. Word on the street is that folks don’t want to work with Mo as a result of her husband’s alleged bad behavior.

Either way, none of this excuses Netflix for offering her that shady deal.

BEAUTIES: Do you think that spouses should manager their partner’s career?

RELATED NEWS:

Watch: Whoopi Tried To School Mo’Nique On ‘The View’

She Had Time! Mo’Nique Pulls Out Even More Receipts Against Will Packer

Mo’Nique Claps Back At Gary Owen After He Commented On Her Beef With Will Packer

