Mr. Griffin: Level Up On Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
GRIFF was stranded for twelve hours in Minnesota at the airport. His flight was delayed and instead of complaining about it he decided to call up the one person he knows in town. That person had just landed and showed GRIFF around a little and then he went to The Mall of America.

While there GRIFF booked a show, read books and then made his way back to the airport. He finally got on the flight and was delayed another two hours. GRIFF received a phone call that his dog was in an accident. At that point he didn’t get upset and instead just asked God for peace during his prayer.

