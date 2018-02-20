Uncategorized
Durham Elementary Student Brings Gun To School

Parents of Glenn Elementary school were notified through robocall about a student who brought a weapon to school on Monday. Investigators confiscated the gun without incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

Durham Public Schools released a statement to ABC11:

“A student arrived at school this morning and realized a gun was in their belongings. The student immediately turned the weapon into the school administration without incident. Law enforcement responded to assist the school’s administration.

This comes off the heels of the Florida High school shooting that killed 17 people.

Read more at ABC11.com

