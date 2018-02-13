Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander Dies at 87

Photo by



Posted 7 hours ago
We would like to send our prayers to the Art Van Furniture founder Art Van Elslander who has transitioned on Monday at the age of 87. A rep for the company confirmed that Mr. Elslander has passed away from complications due to his lung cancer.

Art Van Elslander, a Detroit native, started the furniture company in 1959 on Gratiot Ave and turned it into one of the largest independent furniture retail stores in the country.

To read more about the Art Van legacy, continue here.



