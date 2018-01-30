Local
Wake County Student Leaves Racist Videos On Social Media

Posted 5 hours ago
A Wake County principal is responding to what were two racist videos students posted to social media during the weekend.

One video that a Broughton High School junior posted to Snapchat, is filled with offensive comments about students at Enloe High School where she was enrolled for her freshman and sophomore years.

“Just like, take a look,” she said. “Walls infested with curry. Looking around at all the brown people around you and you’re just like get me the (expletive) out of here.”

Read more and see video at ABC11.

