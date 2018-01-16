Music
Ms. Anita Wilson Talks About Marriage, Father’s Death, And New Project

Melissa Wade

Gospel Recording artist Anita Wilson certainly had a  “valley experience” in 2017 after losing her father but also wedded her best friend and  is now looking forward to a reset, restore and renew in 2018.  Listen as she talks with Melissa Wade and expounds on what her father meant to her, what her husband means to her, how she feels about her latest upcoming project and single, her Grammy nomination, family and more….

 

 

