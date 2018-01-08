Local
Latest School Closings And Delays For Monday Jan. 8th

Public schools in Orange County announced that they would be closed Monday on Twitter at 5:45 a.m. after a two-hour delay was announced Sunday.

Leftover icy roads and parking lots have some area school still closing  and being delayed.  Here’s a list of them for Monday January 8th :

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours

Anderson Creek Academy Delayed 2 Hours

Chatham County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday

Cumberland Co Schools Closed

Dillard Academy Charter School Closed, Opt. Workday

Duplin County Schools Closed

East Wake Academy Delayed 2 Hours

Edgecombe County Schools Closed

Eno River Academy Delayed 2 Hours

Franklin County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday

Gaston College Preparatory Closed

Halifax County Schools Closed

Harnett County Schools Closed

Hawbridge School Delayed 2 Hours

Hertford County Schools Closed

Hoke County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday

Johnston County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday

KIPP Halifax Closed

Lee County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday

Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed

Montgomery County Schools Delayed 2 Hours

Moore County Schools Closed, Teacher Workday

Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Closed

Neuse Charter School Delayed 2 Hours

Orange County Schools Closed

Rocky Mount Prep School Closed

Sampson County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday

STARS Charter School Closed

Warren County Schools Delayed 2 Hours

Wayne County Schools Closed

Weldon City Schools Closed

Willow Oak Montessori Charter Delayed Until 10:00 AM

Wilson County Schools Closed

Wilson Preparatory Academy Closed, Opt. Workday

Woods Charter School Delayed 2 Hours

