Power Outages Possibly Due To Cold Weather

Posted 2 hours ago
Outages knocked out power to more than 1,200 people near Wake County and almost 1,000 in Cumberland County early Wednesday morning as temperatures dipped well below freezing.

At 6 a.m., roughly 150 customers east of Wendell were in the dark and another 550 lost power northwest of Smithfield, according to Duke Energy’s online outage map. Almost 1,000 customers were without power just east of Fayetteville.

The temperature at 6 a.m. was 12 degrees.

Duke estimated many of the outages would be restored by 7 a.m. as crews chipped away at the totals.

Source:  WRAL.com

Power Outages Possibly Due To Cold Weather

