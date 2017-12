George Zimmerman Threatens Jay Z

George Zimmerman threatened music mogul Jay-Z during an interview with “The Blast” a couple of weeks ago. Zimmerman claims that the production team was harassing his family by making surprise visits to his uncle and parents’ house in an effort to obtain secret footage in Florida.

Jay-Z and producer Michael Gasparro, are working on an upcoming 6-part docuseries about Trayvon Martin and Zimmerman says the production team made unannounced visits to his parents’ and uncle’s homes to get them on camera. He said the team “harassed” his family, but didn’t go into detail to The Blast about how.

Zimmerman also told The Blast he would “beat Jay-Z,” adding that “anyone who fucks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.” He referred to Martin’s shooting, saying, “I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012.”

