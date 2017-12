Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Gives Omarosa Her “Bye”

“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts threw some serious shade at outgoing White House staffer Omarosa Manigault following her appearance on Thursday’s show.

Robin gave Omarosa the “girl bye” …. Robin says during the broadcast.“She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story” …. “She will. Bye, Felicia.”

As you may know, “Bye, Felicia” is slang for when you’re glad someone is leaving and you hope they don’t return.

