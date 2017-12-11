National News
Simone Biles To Be Newest Addition Of Texans’ Cheerleaders

Posted 5 hours ago
2015 P&G Gymnastics Championships - Women's Final

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Houston native, Simone Biles, is taking a break from her Olympic training to take up a new job as a Houston Texans cheerleader.  This week ahead of the team’s game against the 49ers, the four-time gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio was named an honorary Texans cheerleader.

On Friday she was introduced by the rest of the squad and since then she hasn’t been holding back her excitement on social media. A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Dec 10, 2017 at 5:26am PST:

“Game day feels ❤️ so excited to dance at the Houston Texans Game!”

