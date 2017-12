Beyonce Presents Kaepernick With Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Beyonce came out as a surprise presenter to present former football player Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night, which celebrates sports stars that have impacted the world.

Beyonce, thanked Kaepernick for his “personal sacrifice.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest racism and police brutality. The protest sparked outrage and support in seemingly equal parts — with a number of his fellow players following suit, drawing the ire of president and culture-war-fetishist Donald Trump.

CLICK HERE to watch the video of the presentation.

