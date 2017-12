Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son In Exclusive Interview [VIDEO]

This morning (Dec. 5) live on The Mildred Gaddis Show, Congressman John Conyers announced his retirement and endorsed his son, John Conyers III to run for Michigan Congressional seat.

After 53 years in Congress, John Conyers Jr. has decided to step down amongst claims of sexual harassment. In his live interview with Mildred Gaddis, he stated that the claims are false but will still retire as his health is one of his main concerns. He believes his legacy will live on, untainted, stating “this too shall pass.”

He also has endorsed his son John Conyers III to replace him in his Michigan Congressional seat. “We are all working together to make this country a better one. To make equality and justice more available for any.”

Watch the FULL interview below.

