Faith Walking: Listen Clearly, Follow Closely [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For this Faith Walking, Erica highlights a time in the bible when Moses let his emotions take over instead of following God’s specific instructions. Similarly, Erica explains, we could be missing our blessings simply because of disobedience. When God tells you to do something, you’ve got to do exactly that, even if it’s never been done before or doesn’t make any sense!

Don’t worry about what other people or saying or doing- just listen and be obedient to God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

