Chilly Monday But Warm Up For Halloween

Clear skies, sun and cold temps start our week but meteorologists say it will warm up for the kids on Halloween.

After a chilly start, the sun will help temperatures climb to near 60 this afternoon. Tonight will be another clear, cold night with readings falling back into the 30s .

However, a southwesterly flow of air, will bring warmer air back into Central North Carolina tomorrow. That will boost Tuesday afternoon readings nearly back to 70 degrees.

Our warming trend will continue. We start the month November with temperatures that will climb into the upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

