[Audio] The SISI’s “Let’s Talk Breast Cancer Forum”

You’re invited to a FREE forum of information to educate the community on breast cancer. Listen as Melissa talks with Terry Spicer, the executive director of SISI (Sisters Inspiring Sisters Inc) about their forum this Saturday from 9am – 11:30am at the Garner Road Community Center – 2235 Garner Rd. in Raleigh.

Dynamic speakers include: Felicia Bass Deloatch (Survivor), Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (stress expert), Lori Jones Gibbs (caregiver), Mariscia Livingston (Survivor), and Rev. Velma Greenlee.

For more info: SISI@info@thesisi.org

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: