Here Are Our 2017 Dove Awards Winners

Melissa Wade

Posted 5 hours ago
47th Dove Awards

Since 1970 the GMA Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian Music. The show celebrates our rich musical diversity. Awards are presented to individuals representing modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Urban, Bluegrass, Country, Worship and more!

Here are a few from the Urban Gospel category.

Gospel Artist of the Year                               CeCe Winans

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded                   Kirk Franklin                       My World Needs You
Song of the Year

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song Of                       Tamela Mann                    Change Me
The Year

Urban Worship Recorded Song Of The                     VaShawn Mitchell             Joy
Year

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album                         CeCe Winans                     Let The Fall in Love
of the Year

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year                       Donnie McClurkin             The Journey (LIVE)

CLICK HERE to see the full list.

