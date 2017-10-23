Here Are Our 2017 Dove Awards Winners

Since 1970 the GMA Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian Music. The show celebrates our rich musical diversity. Awards are presented to individuals representing modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Urban, Bluegrass, Country, Worship and more!

Here are a few from the Urban Gospel category.

Gospel Artist of the Year CeCe Winans

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Recorded Kirk Franklin My World Needs You

Song of the Year

Traditional Gospel Recorded Song Of Tamela Mann Change Me

The Year

Urban Worship Recorded Song Of The VaShawn Mitchell Joy

Year

Contemporary Gospel/Urban Album CeCe Winans Let The Fall in Love

of the Year

Traditional Gospel Album of the Year Donnie McClurkin The Journey (LIVE)

CLICK HERE to see the full list.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: