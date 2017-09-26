Marvin Sapp Will Have His Own Syndicated Radio Show

Marvin Sapp dabbles in different kinds of businesses. Besides being a gospel artist, Bishop Sapp has a church, is the owner of a restaurant, day care center, school and just revealed that he will have his own syndicated radio show.

While visiting the Interactive One offices to talk about his new album “Close” as well his social media strategy he spoke about the radio show. Although he didn’t reveal a lot of information about it he will feature some of his daily motivational things he does. Sapp will join other syndicated radio shows like Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr. and more in the field.

Fans should also get excited that he’s releasing another book in 2018. Sapp mentioned that writing is a huge passion of his and that he journals everyday. We wish Bishop Sapp the best of luck in his new endeavor.

