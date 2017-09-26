Marvin Sapp Will Have His Own Syndicated Radio Show

Source: Press / Blackamericaweb.com
Marvin Sapp
dabbles in different kinds of businesses. Besides being a gospel artist, Bishop Sapp has a church, is the owner of a restaurant, day care center, school and just revealed that he will have his own syndicated radio show.
While visiting the
offices to talk about his new album “ Interactive One ” as well his social media strategy he spoke about the radio show. Although he didn’t reveal a lot of information about it he will feature some of his daily motivational things he does. Sapp will join other syndicated radio shows like Close , Erica Campbell and more in the field. Willie Moore Jr.
Fans should also get excited that he’s releasing another book in 2018. Sapp mentioned that writing is a huge passion of his and that he journals everyday. We wish Bishop Sapp the best of luck in his new endeavor.
