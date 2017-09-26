Actress Alena Pitts On How Working On “War Room” Strengthened Her Faith [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actress, model and author Alena Pitts, was hanging out with Erica Campbell & GRIFF! The 13-year-old actress made her professional acting debut in “War Room,” the sixth highest grossing Christian film in box office history. She talks about the release of “Day Dreams & Movie Screens,” the second of three books she is releasing. Alena also explains how she got into acting, saying that ultimately “it was really just a God thing,” and what it was like to work on set. She explains how working on the movie made her faith stronger, and how it affected her prayer life.

Alena talks about the first book in her trilogy, “Hello Stars,” and how she used her life to tell a story of faith. She talks about being in a family with three other sisters, and how she manages to stay on honor roll while working professionally at the same time- she shares her desire to get better at time management. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

