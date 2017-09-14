Ericaism: Death To Christianese [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains why Christianese can be harmful. Christianese, Erica explains, is when people speak in a jargon that really only other church-going Christians understand. Christianese can wear folks out and make them feel excluded, especially when it comes to reaching out to non-church goers and trying to connect with them in a strong way, to bring them to church.

Christianese also gets used by some people as a tool to appear Christian, which the bible does warn against. It is much more efficient to just speak plain and truthfully. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

