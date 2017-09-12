GRIFF’s Prayer: Too Long Text Message Syndrome [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wants to address an epidemic taking over our world- too long text messages! GRIFF says he can’t be bothered to read these super long messages- there aren’t enough hours at a time. He prays that people send them in installments, like down payments.

In fact, he has the perfect solution for when he does get that super long text message instead of the cliff notes version, and it will only take him a moment! Check out this exclusive video to hear the whole hilarious prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

