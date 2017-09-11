Timiney Figueroa On The Feeling Of Watching Her Son Grow As A Singer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Timiney Figueroa is no stranger to gospel music- she has ministered alongside John P. Kee, Hezekiah Walker, and many more. She chatted with Erica Campbell and GRIFF about her new song, “Jesus.” She talks about making the decision to shake it up a bit by choosing to release “Jesus,” and how scary it is to be doing music solo, and front and center! “It’s whole ‘nother animal,” she explains, but notes the beauty of God’s timing with taking such a leap. She talks about the challenge of balancing the demands of being a preacher, a singer, and a mother.

Timiney talks about her son, Miles, and the incredible feeling of watching him grow in his talents. Plus, she talks about anticipating the next season of her life, and her new album’s release in November! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

