Michael Jr: “When I Was A Kid, Laughing At Church Was Illegal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Award-winning comedian, author and writer Michael Jr. came through to “Get Up!” to hang out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF. Michael talks about the experience of doing a Ted Talk, and how life and comedy mirror each other. He talks about coming from a time when laughing at church was a punishable offense, and why he thinks laughter does belong in the church, noting that good father wants to hear his children laugh.

Michael talks about the difference between doing comedy in a white church and the black church, and how he employs comedy, if ever, as a father to five children. He reminisces about how he used comedy strategically in school when he was younger, and talks about the children’s book called “The Parts We Play.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

