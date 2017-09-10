Erica Campbell & GRIFF Remember Heroism & Bravery On 9/11 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sixteen years ago, the United States came to screeching halt when planes flew into New York’s twin towers on a regular workday. The hours and days that followed were full of bravery, as people from many walks of life, whether it be from the military, the police force, firefighters or just regular citizens, went head first into the destruction to help save lives.

Today, Erica Campbell and GRIFF remember those brave souls; some who survived, and others who sacrificed their lives to save others in the midst of fear and confusion. Check out this exclusive video to hear their heartfelt commemoration in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

