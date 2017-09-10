Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Anita Wilson Talks About Why She Isn’t Signed With A Record Label [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Anita Wilson just released her new album “The Sunday Song” and is happy it’s under her company Reflection Media Incorporated. Wilson mentioned that she used to work with different record labels, but some didn’t know exactly what to do with her. She started her own company as well so that she didn’t have to be in a position where someone had to say “no.”

With running the show she said, “There are no rules we are not stuck in a box.” She’s happy to be in the drivers seat of running this, but it’s hard to wear all of these hats at times. Wilson though tries new things and is enjoying working with her close team.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: Anita Wilson On All The Different “Flavors” Of Her New Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Opens New Recording Studio [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Feat. Nicki Minaj “I’m Getting Ready” [NEW MUSIC]


Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 1 week ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 weeks ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 weeks ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 3 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 months ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 months ago
07.26.17