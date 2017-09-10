Anita Wilson Talks About Why She Isn’t Signed With A Record Label [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Anita Wilson just released her new album “The Sunday Song” and is happy it’s under her company Reflection Media Incorporated. Wilson mentioned that she used to work with different record labels, but some didn’t know exactly what to do with her. She started her own company as well so that she didn’t have to be in a position where someone had to say “no.”

With running the show she said, “There are no rules we are not stuck in a box.” She’s happy to be in the drivers seat of running this, but it’s hard to wear all of these hats at times. Wilson though tries new things and is enjoying working with her close team.

