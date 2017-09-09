BlackExcellence: Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Will Join Forces For KKK Thriller ‘Black Klansman’

Is this the next Get Out? We sure hope so.

Directors Spike Lee and Jordan Peele will join forces to create the KKK thriller Black Klansman.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lee will direct and produce the movie with Peele co-producing via his banner Monkeypaw Productions, along with Sean McKittrick, Shaun Redick and Raymond Mansfield of QC Entertainment and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. It’s also being reported that John David Washington, Denzel Washington’s son and one of the stars of HBO’s Ballers, is in negotiations to star in the dramatic crime thriller that will be shooting this fall.

THR writes the film, based off the book with the same name, centers on Ron Stallworth, a detective in Colorado Springs, Colorado, who in 1978 answered an ad in the local newspaper seeking new Klan members. He not only gained membership, but rose through the ranks to become the head of the local chapter. However Stallworth, who is black, pretended to be a white supremacist on the phone and through other forms of correspondence to trick the KKK into letting him in. During his undercover work, he managed to sabotage several cross-burnings and other activities of the notorious hate group.

Sounds pretty dope!

BEAUTIES: Will you be looking out for this?

RELATED NEWS:

Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

Chrisette Michele Defends Decision To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration, But Spike Lee Isn’t Having It

Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama