Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals

For four amazing decades, singer/songwriter/producer/musician Harvey Watkins, Jr. has been a gospel music arbiter, consistently pushing the traditional genre into new melodic territory. A Mississippi native Harvey was born November 2, 1954, to the late Mr. Harvey Watkins, Sr. and Mrs. Lee Emma Watkins, the fourth child and only son he was special from the beginning. At the tender age of three, he was diagnosed with a life threatening illness known as polio. His parents were firm believers in faith and the power of prayer. Knowing about the healing power of God, Harvey Jr. was healed. He learned early on that if you call on Jesus, and he will answer prayer. Mr. Watkins is married to a wonderful woman of God, Mrs. Delores Watkins who has been his prayer partner for the last 40 years. They have on daughter Ms. Tina McLin (Mike), and one granddaughter McKinzie.
Harvey is the lead singer/owner of noticed legends The Canton Spirituals. His accolades and awards over the years have recognized his excellence in all areas of gospel music. To his credits, he has two gold albums for live in Memphis I and Memphis II. This Grammy-nominated, Stellar and Dove Award winning artist truly was sent by God. He has won numerous awards for his achievement in the Music Ministry, (Best Male Vocalist, Best Album, Best Song, Best Songwriter, Best Producer) etc. He is an acclaimed producer, songwriter, singer, musician and has written numerous hit songs that introduced him to cross over success, such as “Mississippi Po Boy,” “Fix It Jesus,” “I Made It,” “Clean Up What I Messed Up,” and “Heavenly Choir.”
He was called and appointed Deacon of Spring Hill Christian Center under the leadership of Pastor Mr. J. Williams. Of all of his accomplishment, none compare to his commitment to giving God the ultimate, which is to edify, enrich, encourage and be empowered as he Minister the Word of God Through Song.
Go Behind The Scenes At The Lamplighter Reception [PHOTOS]
