Your Daily Scripture
Home > Your Daily Scripture

Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Jerry Smith

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Stock Photos

Source: Jerry Smith / Jerry Smith

God will meet your needs according to his riches in Glory. Trust and believe.

Deuteronomy 28:11-13 12

  1. The Lord will grant you abundant prosperity – in the fruit of your womb, the young of your livestock and the crops of your ground – in the land he swore to your ancestors to give you. 12. The Lord will open the heavens, the storehouse of his bounty, to send rain on your land in season and to bless all the work of your hands. You will lend to many nations but will borrow from none. 13 The Lord will make you the head, not the tail. If you pay attention to the commands of the Lord your God I give you this day and carefully follow them, you will always be at the top, never at the bottom.
courage , Daily Bread , Deuteronomy 28:11-13 12 , Financial Blessings , inspiration , Jerry Smith , love

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 2 hours ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 6 days ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 months ago
07.15.17