Shaw Student Charged With Murder Of Ex Shaw Basketball Player

Tuesday Raleigh Police reported that Barry Carnell McCrae Jr. has been charged with murder in the August 27th shooting death of Quentin Quante Judd who was a former Shaw University basketball player. According to the Police when they found Judd who was 23 years old that he was suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting took place shortly after 3:15 at the Vie at Raleigh apartments. Judd was taken to WakeMed hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

SOURCE: wncn.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: