Ericaism: To All My New Believers, Stay Encouraged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
In Ericaism today she tells new believers to stay encouraged. Erica talks about a time where there was a drug and alcohol abuse center near the church and how a lot of people there would come by to praise God.

It was hard sometimes for them to form words to pray and sometimes do a holy dance, but Erica would love to see them happy to be there. She believes God doesn’t care if you are on beat, he only cares about the purity in your heart and don’t feel intimidated by other. Get your shout and praise on.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

