Kev On Stage Prays For Men With Receding Headlines [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Kev On Stage on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” sends a prayer up for the men that have receding hairlines. He wants God to make them have confidence because their follicles just go away. Kev also asked for restoration of hairlines for all the men that need it.

He prayed for women to still love them and want to be with them even without hair. Kev also said, “Let kids not fear us because we have no hair on our head.” Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

