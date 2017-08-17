Kev On Stage Wants People To Only Listen To “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kev On Stage is advocating for Erica Campbell and only wants people to listen to her show. He mentioned that the reason we have radio waves and towers are only to listen to her. As Kev spoke more about the show you could hear someone laughing at him in the background.

It was none other than Erica holding up a sign saying, “Best show ever.” Kev told fans that if they don’t listen to her show their ears probably won’t work anymore. So make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

