Kev On Stage Wants People To Only Listen To “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kev On Stage is advocating for Erica Campbell and only wants people to listen to her show. He mentioned that the reason we have radio waves and towers are only to listen to her. As Kev spoke more about the show you could hear someone laughing at him in the background.
It was none other than Erica holding up a sign saying, “Best show ever.” Kev told fans that if they don’t listen to her show their ears probably won’t work anymore. So make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.
RELATED: Kev On Stage Thanks God The Kids Are Back In School [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kev On Stage: Please Join The Choir [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Kev On Stage: Tell The Sound Engineer To Stop Blaming The Devil [EXCLUSIVE]
Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]
19 photos Launch gallery
Erica Campbell [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell1 of 19
2. Erica Campbell2 of 19
3. Erica Campbell3 of 19
4. Erica Campbell4 of 19
5. Erica Campbell5 of 19
6. Erica Campbell6 of 19
7. Erica Campbell7 of 19
8. Erica Campbell8 of 19
9. Erica Campbell9 of 19
10. Erica Campbell10 of 19
11. Erica Campbell11 of 19
12. Erica Campbell12 of 19
13. Erica Campbell13 of 19
14. Erica Campbell14 of 19
15. Erica Campbell15 of 19
16. Erica Campbell16 of 19
17. Erica Campbell17 of 19
18. Erica Campbell18 of 19
19. Erica Campbell19 of 19
comments – Add Yours