Kev On Stage Wants People To Only Listen To “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Kev On Stage is advocating for Erica Campbell and only wants people to listen to her show. He mentioned that the reason we have radio waves and towers are only to listen to her.  As Kev spoke more about the show you could hear someone laughing at him in the background.

It was none other than Erica holding up a sign saying, “Best show ever.” Kev told fans that if they don’t listen to her show their ears probably won’t work anymore. So make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary”. Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album “Help” won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show “Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line “Erica By Erica Campbell” launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her “More Than Pretty” empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. “Mary Mary”, the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall.  Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell. 


