Faith Walking: God Provides [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that when God made us, He included everything we needed. With fruits, for example, He included the seed “in itself.” Same with us- the seed we need to be fruitful and multiply is within us. But it is our job to line ourselves up with God and what he said, so that we can access what we need.

When we speak negativity, we are aligning ourselves with the kingdom of satan. But change how you speak and speak what God says about us, then we will see what He has provided for us manifest in our lives. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

