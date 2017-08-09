Artist Carves Jesus Christ Face Out Of Watermelon [VIDEO]

There are so many talented artists that socialize their talents for fans to view.

Recently an artist posted a video of a watermelon and what they did with it is unbelievable.

The artist took the knife and began to carve a face and by the end of the video it appeared to be Jesus Christ.

One comment said, “that is wonderful that may not be Jesus Christ but that’s how ALOT of PEOPLE SEE HIM so you know your Sunday school class but unless someone asks why not keep it to yourself and LET that person enjoy what he carved.”

Let us know what you think about it.

