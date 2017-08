NC Company Recalls Over 4900 Lbs Of Ground Beef

A meat producing company located in Lenoir, NC is recalling over 4,900 lbs of ground beef due to possible contamination with extraneous materials. Shredded pieces of the Styrofoam packaging may be in the beef.

JBS USA Inc., of Lenoir, produced the ground chuck beef items on July 15.

The following products are subject to recall:

2-lb. black Styrofoam plastic wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF GROUND CHUCK 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.

Read more at WRAL.com

Consumers with questions are asked to contact Cheri Schneider, JBS Director of External Communications, at (970) 506-7717.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: