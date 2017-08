2 Fatal Shootings After Violent Night In Raleigh

It was a violent night in NC’s capital. Raleigh police are still investigating two murders following two separate shootings that happened less than three hours apart.

The first shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive, in the northeast part of the city. An unidentified man was taken to WakeMed hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Hours later just before 1:30 a.m., police said someone started shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Drive. When officers arrived, they found three gunshot victims and all three were taken to WakeMed hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Investigations are still going on for both incidents.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigations is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

