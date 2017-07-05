National
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove

@ACThePlug

Posted 2 days ago
I am Alaina Fruge’ and many of  you know me from AM 1200 WCHB as producers of The Mildred Gaddis Show and formerly Detroit Speaks with Cliff Russell.  I have now joined the Praise 102.7 FM family.

Thanks to Upscale Photography, Steve and Lakese Anderson for blogging on our story!

William Dawkins and Alaina Fruge’

Alaina Fruge

Source: Upscale Photography

Check out our engagement photos on the link below! #DestinedToBeDawkins

Source– Upscale Photography: Alaina & William – Engagement Session – Downtown & Midtown – Detroit, MI

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

