Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove

I am Alaina Fruge’ and many of you know me from AM 1200 WCHB as producers of The Mildred Gaddis Show and formerly Detroit Speaks with Cliff Russell. I have now joined the Praise 102.7 FM family.
Thanks to Upscale Photography, Steve and Lakese Anderson for blogging on our story!
William Dawkins and Alaina Fruge’
Check out our engagement photos on the link below! #DestinedToBeDawkins
Source– Upscale Photography: Alaina & William – Engagement Session – Downtown & Midtown – Detroit, MI
